The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.54 (-52.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $536.11M (-21.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, COO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.