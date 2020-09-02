As market shrugs off ADP, furloughs become permanent

ADP’s weak payroll numbers were taken in stride by the market, but there’s mounting evidence for caution ahead of the big Friday jobs report.

ADP reported a 428K rise in private-sector jobs for last month, less than half the 950K economists predicted. But the market was content to shrug it off given the disconnect between the numbers and the government figures. The last ADP report showed a gain of just 167K (later revised to 212K) compared with official payroll gains of nearly 1.8M.

But corporate headlines can’t be dismissed as easily. Today, Ford announced 1.4K jobs cuts today. United detailed more than 16K layoffs it warned would be needed without further federal aid. Total aviation industry job losses could total 500K by the end of the year, according to consulting group Five Aero.

“We’re seeing signs that the recovery is starting to plateau,” says Thomas Costerg, economist at Pictet Wealth Management, who expects the unemployment rate to be around 9% at the end of the year.

With fiscal stimulus, incomes have been sustained, but many will discover “what they felt was a temporary job loss is now a permanent job loss and you could have incomes starting to go down and consumer spending starting to go down as well,” he told Bloomberg.

Consequences of a shift to permanent job losses could be “quite severe,” he added.

This week the Institute of Supply Management’s manufacturing index posted a strong headline gain to 56, but employment was the weak spot. The Employment Index came in at 46.4, up 2.1 from July’s reading of 44.3, but still in contraction territory.

On a more macro perspective, the labor market is already hamstrung in the rebuilding process, according to Edward Harrison, founder of Credit Writedowns.

“To my mind, this chart points to massive hidden unemployment. And it's policy makers' job to let the economy run hot until that hidden unemployment is revealed and eliminated,” Harrison wrote. “What you want to see is increasing labor force participation. And we didn't get that. We were on our way there. Labor force participation was stable from 2014 to 2020. But then the pandemic destroyed all of that. And now we have to rebuild from a much lower base of participation.”

Across the country, the latest state unemployment figures show the biggest jobless rates through July concentrated in the more populous states. Massachusetts has the highest at 16.1%, followed by New York at 15.9%. California is at 13.3%. Michigan saw the biggest drop from June, down 620 basis points to 8.7%. Florida rose to 11.3% from 10.3%.

One bullish point from the ADP report, leisure and hospitality payrolls rose by 129K at a time when many states were rolling back opening measure for restaurants, bars and stores.