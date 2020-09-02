Kinder Morgan (KMI -0.3% ) resumes construction of the Permian Highway natural gas pipeline in Texas, after authorities investigate a suspicious package found at the site yesterday.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson says a bomb squad neutralized the suspicious device but offered no additional information.

The $2.3B Permian Highway pipeline, which is ~90% complete, will transport gas through 428 miles from the Waha, Tex., area to the Gulf Coast and Mexico markets.

The pipeline will carry up to 2.1B cf/day of natural gas and is owned by Kinder Morgan, Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.7% ), Altus Midstream (ALTM +4.3% ) and Blackstone's (BX +1.2% ) EagleClaw Midstream Ventures.

The pipeline has faced challenges from local officials and environmentalists; just last week, a U.S. District Court judge rejected the Sierra Club's effort to stop the project.