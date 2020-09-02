Papua New Guinea's prime minister doubles down on his demand for a greater share of the country's resource wealth, detailing in a statement to parliament the government's effort to increase its share of benefits from the production and export of raw materials.

Among other guidelines, Prime Minister Marape says the state must take a 60%-65% share of revenue from future projects, up from 40% on recent petroleum ventures, and for developers to commit to using local labor, goods and services in their operations.

The country "has been unfairly held to ransom" by Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.6% ) and its partner Oil Search Ltd., Marape says, because they insist the P’nyang gas project proceed in tandem with a related venture sanctioned by the government last year, Total's Papua LNG.

Talks with Exxon on an agreement to develop P’nyang broke down in January after the company rejected the government demand for improved terms compared with Exxon's existing PNG LNG project, which started in 2014.

Meanwhile, Marape says Barrick Gold's (GOLD +0.6% ) giant Porgera mine cannot be reopened because Barrick took legal action against the state.

The PNG government refused to extend Barrick's lease over the mine in April, and this week the National Court dismissed the company's request for a review of the decision.