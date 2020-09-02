Moody's Investors Services affirms Wells Fargo's (WFC +1.7% ) A2 long-term senior unsecured debt ratings, but changes its outlook to negative from stable.

WFC shares, up 1.7% , don't seem fazed.

Moody's Senior Vice President Allen Tischler says the outlook change reflects "slower than anticipated pace in resolving its legacy governance, oversight, compliance and operational risk management deficiencies."

A2 is Moody's sixth-highest rating grade, still firmly in investment-grade territory. The firm describes single-A ratings as "upper-medium grade and are subject to low credit risk."

Tischler notes that "the slow pace weighs on its [Wells Fargo's] expense base, further undermining its earnings potential against the backdrop of challenging operating conditions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic." outbreak."

Views favorably WFC's " capital preservation initiatives, including its announced common dividend reduction of roughly 80% and the curtailment of share buybacks."

Last month, S&P cut WFC's credit rating to BBB+ from A-.