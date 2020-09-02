Defensive sectors step up as stocks see a broad-based rally

It was an unusual day for the broader market, but the result was the same: another rally and another new record.

The S&P closed up 1.5% , the Dow was up 1.6% and the Nasdaq ended up 1% .

The action looked very familiar in early trading when techs took the lead. But as they faded, defensive sectors stepped up, keeping the S&P higher, although the Nasdaq dipped into the red. By late trading, techs regained some of their strength, resulting in a broad-based rally.

Not often seen at the top of the leader board, Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) posted the best gains of the day. Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) were also up sharply.

Close behind was Communication Services (NYSEARCA:XLC), helped by a jump in Twitter, already up 13% in the last month.

The only sector in the red was the struggling Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) sector, which has been on a fairly steady downward trajectory since mid-August, off 8%.

A huge drop in weekly crude inventories, as production was shut in during Hurricane Laura, couldn't stop a 3% drop in crude futures. The U.S. Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) is back testing its 50-day moving average, which it had crossed over in mid-June.

Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) was near the bottom as well, but still added 1%, as chips, barring AMD, posted gains.

Brown-Forman was among the best performers in the S&P, while energy stocks Apache and Marathon Oil were near the bottom, with Apple, finally taking a breather, close by.

All the other Fab 5 megacaps were higher, led by Alphabet.

The market shrugged off disappointing August ADP payroll numbers ahead of Friday's jobs report.