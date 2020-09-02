The utilities group tops today's S&P sector leaderboard, as disappointing jobs data helped push U.S. Treasury yields to a fourth straight daily decline.
ADP said U.S. private payrolls rose by 428K in August, well below consensus expectations for a gain of more than 1M jobs.
The benchmark 10-year yield settled today at ~0.65% after hitting its highest level in over two months late last week.
All 28 equity components in the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU +3.3%) trade in positive territory, led by the likes of Exelon (EXC +5.1%), NiSource (NI +4.5%) and NextEra Energy (NEE +4.1%).
Other noteworthy gainers include D +2.8%, DUK +3.2%, AEP +3.3%, SO +3%, PNW +3.8%, ED +3.6%, FE +3.3%, PPL +3.9%.
