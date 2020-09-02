The utilities group tops today's S&P sector leaderboard, as disappointing jobs data helped push U.S. Treasury yields to a fourth straight daily decline.

ADP said U.S. private payrolls rose by 428K in August, well below consensus expectations for a gain of more than 1M jobs.

The benchmark 10-year yield settled today at ~0.65% after hitting its highest level in over two months late last week.

All 28 equity components in the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU +3.3% ) trade in positive territory, led by the likes of Exelon (EXC +5.1% ), NiSource (NI +4.5% ) and NextEra Energy (NEE +4.1% ).

Other noteworthy gainers include D +2.8% , DUK +3.2% , AEP +3.3% , SO +3% , PNW +3.8% , ED +3.6% , FE +3.3% , PPL +3.9% .

ETFs: XLU, UTG, VPU, GUT, BUI, FUTY, IDU, RYU, FXU, UPW, SDP, PUI, FLYT, JHMU, FUGAX