CBO budget deficit estimate soars due to economic disruption, pandemic spending

The Congressional Budget Office projects a federal budget deficit of $3.3T in 2020, more than triple that of 2019's shortfall, mostly from the economic disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing legislative response.

At 16.0% of GDP, the deficit in 2020 would be the largest since 1945. The deficit in 2021 is projected to be 8.6% of GDP.

The deficit estimate for 2020 is $2.2T more than the CBO estimated in March, mostly due to relief legislation enacted in response to the pandemic.

As a result of those deficits, federal debt held by the public is projected to rise to 98% of GDP in 2020 vs. 79% at the end of 2019 and 35% in 2007, before the previous recession started.

CBO's projections put federal debt held by the public over 100% of GDP in 2021 and 107% in 2023, the highest in the U.S.'s history.

The previous peak was in 1946 due to large deficits incurred during WWII. By 2030, CBO sees debt equal to 109% of GDP.

Chart source: CBO.

