Wall Street Journal sources say the SEC is in the advanced stages of a civil fraud investigation into Robinhood (RBNHD) for failing to fully disclose until late 2018 its sale of client orders to high-speed trading firms.

Until October 2018, the section of Robinhood's website called "How We Make Money" disclosed only that it profits from margin trading services and interest earned on customers' deposits. It failed to mention that it also makes money from selling customers' orders for stock and options trades to high speed trading firms, know as payment for order flow. More than half of Robinhood's profits came from payment for order flow in 2018.

Robinhood has disclosed that it has made $271 million from payments for order flow in the first half of 2020.

Payment for order flow is controversial but legal. In an August 2020 report on Algorithmic Trading, the SEC found that routing clients' orders to algorithmic trading firms actually improves prices for individual investors. Critics say that brokers who sell orders have a conflict of interest, and are not motivated to get the best price for their customers.

It's noteworthy that Robinhood's two founders and co-CEOs previously ran a firm which provided software for high speed trading firms.

If the parties settle, Robinhood could reportedly pay a fine of over $10M.

A deal isn't likely to happen this month and the two haven't formally agreed on a fine amount.

Robinhood is not the only firm which sells client orders to high speed trading firms. Schwab, E*Trade and Ameritrade also receive payments for order flow. However, according to Piper Sandler's analysis of SEC filings, Robinhood gets paid more per 100 shares traded than the other firms, receiving $0.17 per 100 equity shares and $0.58 per 100 options, versus $0.11 / $0.37 for Schwab, $0.15 / $0.46 for E*Trade, and $0.15 / $0.58 for Ameritrade.

Because payments for options orders are significantly higher, brokers are incentivized to get their clients to trade options. One of the criticisms of Robinhood has been that it encourages inexperienced investors to trade options, and that options trading is generally detrimental to individual investors. See: Robinhood and its customers are changing the brokerage industry - here's how.