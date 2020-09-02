Toll Brothers (TOL -0.8% ) announces the formation of a new joint venture with Canyon Partners to develop Haverly, a 323-unit multifamily rental community in Phoenix, AZ.

The joint venture has secured a $53.1M construction loan from Washington Federal Bank.

“Toll Brothers has been building homes and developing for-sale communities in the metro Phoenix area for over twenty-five years. We are excited to have a prospective pipeline of future rental projects to complement our strong home building presence and a burgeoning single-family rental business in the area as well.” says Fred Cooper, senior VP, Finance and Investor Relations.

"Toll Brothers had a tremendous third quarter. The company, which mainly caters to high-income customers, saw record new orders growth as it benefited from a strong secular growth trend in a market with a supply shortage. Additionally, while the stock has more than doubled from the COVID lows, the valuation remains attractive - as long as building permits continue to indicate housing strength." says Leo Nelissen on Seeking Alpha.