Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) fell as the dollar firmed and a stronger than forecast rebound in U.S. manufacturing sector sparked hopes for a rapid economic recovery.

December Comex gold settled -1.7% at $1,944.70/oz., "moving in a completely inverse direction to the dollar today," says Edward Meir, an analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets, adding that solid July factory orders also weighed on the yellow metal.

The dollar rose 0.5%, further recovering from a more than two-year low hit in the previous session.

But gold should remain supported as buyers tend to step in on big dips on continued concerns of the pandemic and lower interest rate environment, says George Gero, managing director at RBC Wealth Management.

ETFs: GLD, GDX, GDXJ, NUGT, IAU, JNUG, GGN, DUST, PHYS, JDST, SGOL

Spot gold edged off the $2,000/oz. in recent days but has climbed ~27% YTD: