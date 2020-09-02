Notes from today's update from CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) on its COVID-19 activities related to leronlimab:

CEO Pourhassan: UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) agreed to teleconference on September 9 to discuss requirements for Fast Track approval of leronlimab for COVID-19 patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms. Meeting is akin to a pre-BLA meeting in U.S.

MHRA suggested that the company submit the current Phase 3 CD12 study in severe-to-critical COVID-19 patients to the Urgent Public Health (UPH) Research scheme for possible funding support, if UPH determines that CD12 is an urgent health issue.

EUA status in U.S.: FDA decision forthcoming. A Phase 3 trial may be required.

HIV: Type A meeting with the FDA scheduled for September 8 to discuss the status of its marketing application for a leronlimab combo therapy for highly treatment-experienced HIV patients. The agency indicated that the additional information it needs pertains to dosage levels.