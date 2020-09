Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) reports comparable sales at reopened stores rose ~6% in FQ2. Comparable sales for the full quarter decreased by 12.2%, driven by a 19% decrease in comparable operating days.

Operating income was $33.1M vs. $36.0M a year ago.

The retailer says it is withholding on issuing new guidance due to the impact of the pandemic, but notes Q3 is off to a strong start.

FIVE +2.58% AH to $119.05.

Previously: Five Below EPS beats by $0.36, beats on revenue (Sept. 2)