Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) trades higher after Q2 EPS arrives ahead of even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

Same-store sales surged 61% during the quarter with strong demand across categories. A significant increase in participants in outdoor activities and social unrest factors were cited by the retailer as helping demand.

Adjusted EBITDA was $53.6M vs. $15.8M a year ago.

CEO update: "We are very pleased with the growth of our ecommerce-driven business, which increased over 300% for the quarter versus prior year. We are also highly encouraged by the strong start of our new small-format store in Laramie, Wyoming that opened at the beginning of August. We believe this concept will facilitate our ability to profitably penetrate many small and mid-sized markets across the country."