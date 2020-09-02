In order to comply with the minimum bid price requirement on Nasdaq, China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL) announced reverse stock split effective September 3, 2020.

As per the split, every three issued and outstanding ordinary shares as of the effective date will automatically be combined into one issued and outstanding share; fractional share holder will be issued one full share of the post-reverse stock split common share.

Outstanding ordinary shares will reduce to ~3.1M from ~9.2M; par value per share will increase from $0.008 to $0.024.