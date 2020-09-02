PVH (NYSE:PVH) reports revenue fell 33% in FQ2 to improve on the rate of decline seen in FQ1.

Revenue through digital channels was up over 50%, with sales through its directly operated digital commerce businesses up 87% compared

Looking ahead, PVH expects H2 revenue and earnings will continue to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with an estimate for a revenue drop of around 25%. The China and Europe businesses are said to be encouraging, but the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and lack of international traffic continues to be a drag.

Shares of PVH are up 4.05% AH to $62.90.

