Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) sees Q3 closed loan volume of $82B-$85B, up from $72.3B in Q2.

Expects Q3 net rate lock volume of $93B-$98B, up from $92.0B in Q2.

Still, RKT fell 5.8% in after-hours trading after rising 2.0% in regular-hours trading; at today's close, RKT shares had risen 74% from its IPO price of $18 on Aug. 6.

Q2 adjusted net income of $2.85B vaulted from $260M in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 net revenue of $5.04B surpassed the consensus estimate of $3.91B and soared 268% Q/Q and 437% Y/Y.

Posted record closed loan origination volume of $72.3B record in Q2, up 40% from Q1 2020 and 126% from Q2 2019.

Gain on sale margin was 5.19% up from 3.25% in Q1 2020 and 3.23% in Q2 2019.

Net rate lock volume of $92.0B rose 64% Q/Q and 170% Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.84B surged from $920M in Q1 and $396M in Q2 2019.

Conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

