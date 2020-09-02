American Tower (NYSE:AMT) has priced an offering of intermediate-term euro-denominated debt.

The company is offering a €750M tranche of 2028 notes, bearing interest at 0.5% and issued at 99.555% of face value. It's also offering a €650M tranche of 2032 notes, bearing interest at 1% and issued at 99.575% of face value.

Net proceeds are expected at €1.385B; it's to go toward repaying existing indebtedness under its $3.1B multicurrency revolving credit facility and its $1.19B senior unsecured term loan, as well as for general purposes.