MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) reports Q2 revenue growth or 39% Y/Y to $138.3M. Subscription sales were up 41% to $132.5M.

Loss from operations was $10.2M (last year: $14.8M) and negative FCF was $15M (last year: $13.8M).

For Q3, MDB sees $137-139M in revenue (consensus: $130.6M) and $0.45-0.48 loss per share (consensus: $0.38 losst).

"Based on the strength of our first half performance and our confidence in our go-to-market team's ability to execute amidst challenging circumstances, we are significantly increasing our revenue outlook for fiscal 2021. While we continue to expect to see an impact from COVID-19 on our business, the strength of our modern data platform and the rising importance of digital transformation and cloud migration are making MongoDB an increasingly strategic partner for our customers," says MongoDB CEO Dev Ittycheria.

The FY21 view now sees revenue of $549-554M (consensus: $529.4M; prior: $520.0-530.0M ) and a loss per share of $1.21-1.29 (consensus: $1.26 loss; prior: $1.21-1.34 loss)

