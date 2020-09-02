Ahead of what is expected to be a very busy holiday season for online deliveries, UPS (NYSE:UPS) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) unveil a new collaboration to expand shipping options for EBay customers on the global marketplace.

EBay sellers will have even more choices when it comes to how they ship with the option to use UPS as an integrated service.

The full launch of this new shipping option will be available to all eBay sellers by the end of September.

EBay update: "Customers want and expect to receive their packages in the fastest and most reliable way possible, which is why our collaboration with UPS comes at such a critical moment. eBay is proud to deliver sellers more choice and flexibility when it comes to their shipping, which also benefits our buyers."

The new options for shippers arrive ahead of what is expected to be a very busy holiday season for online deliveries.

Source: Press Release

