Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) announces that is has been selected to participate in the limited distribution network for NS Pharma's (OTC:NPNKF) Viltepso (viltolarsen), approved by the FDA on August 12 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients amenable to exon 53 skipping.

NS Pharma Chief Commercial Officer Gardner Gendron says, “We chose to include Option Care Health in our distribution network because of its commitment to providing excellent clinical care and national footprint. Its expertise in providing infusions for complex neuromuscular conditions, broad access to insurance networks and service in all 50 states give us the confidence that our patients will be able to receive Viltepso.”