PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) plunges 21.6% after a Q2 report that featured a narrower than expected loss per share of $0.04 and in-line revenue of $50.7M. PD shares had gained 27% in the past week.

Customers with ARR over $100K totaled 369, up 35% Y/Y.

For Q3, PD guides revenue of $52-53M (consensus: $52.6M) and a $0.10-0.11 loss per share (consensus: $0.09 loss).

The in-line FY21 forecast has $206.0-211M versus the $208.21M consensus and a loss per share of $0.27-0.30 (consensus: $0.27).

Press release.

Previously: PagerDuty EPS beats by $0.03, revenue in-line (Sep. 02 2020)