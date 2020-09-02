Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) raises its previously revised FY 2020 earnings guidance to $1.40-$1.60/share, saying it no longer has net market exposure from energy trading positions that led to previously announced losses.

Portland General now forecasts Q3 losses on the positions will total $128M, but the amount recently was estimated to rise to as high as $155M.

The company reiterates that it sees no impact to customer prices, and it will not pursue regulatory recovery in connection with the losses.

Portland disclosed last week it had incurred a major loss from trading on wholesale electricity markets during the current quarter, prompting it to cut its annual earnings guidance.