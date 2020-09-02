InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) has issued revenue guidance for Q3.

The company expects $83M-$88M in revenues, generally in line with consensus for $85.5M.

That guidance doesn't account for potential impact of new patent license, technology solutions or patent sale agreements that might be signed the rest of the way, or any arbitration or dispute resolutions that might occur, the company says.

The company has seen three downward revisions to EPS expectations over the past three months - along with three upward revisions to revenue estimates.