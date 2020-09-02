Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) +3.2% after-hours, saying it was selected by the U.S. Department of Energy as a "critical partner" for two lithium research projects over three years through a Battery Manufacturing Lab Call.

The company says the first project, in collaboration with Argonne National Laboratory, will conduct research to enable the "development of a novel technology" that eliminates steps in the current process by going directly from lithium chloride to lithium hydroxide.

The second project, in partnership with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, will "accelerate the commercialization of high-energy cathodes for extended battery life in the electric vehicle application."

Albemarle recently reported better than forecast Q2 earnings but warned Q3 results will be pressured by lower production rates from automakers with electric vehicles lines.