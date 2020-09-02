Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares drop 3.4% AH following Q2 beats on the top and bottom line and in-line guidance.

Revenue dropped 11% Y/Y in the quarter to $50.1M. Gross margin was 62.4%, above the 59.6% consensus. Operating expenses totaled $46.2M, up from $42.8M in last year's quarter.

For Q3, AMBA sees revenue of $52-56M (consensus: $55.1M), gross margin of 60-62%, and operating expenses of $31-33M.

"We are encouraged by the growing acceptance of our visual AI products, despite the economic consequences of the pandemic and the continuation of the geopolitical risks. We remain confident 10% of our total revenue will be earned from CV products in fiscal year 2021. Moreover, our automotive sales funnel is beginning to build, with more than three dozen unique automotive customers assessing and/or developing CV-based products during Q2. Our automotive wins, year-to-date, represent lifetime revenue of approximately $200 million," says Ambarella CEO Fermi Wang.

