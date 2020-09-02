Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) shares trade down 2.2% AH despite Q2 beats and a set of upside forecasts.

Q2 revenue was up 9% Y/Y to $214.3M. Subscription revenue was up 17% to $191.5M. ARR increased 12% to $739M.

Subscription gross margin was 89%, up from 86% last year.

Operating cash flow was $32.4M compared to the negative $33M in last year's quarter.

The Q3 outlook has revenue of $207-210M (above the $205.3M consensus) with subscription revenue of $187-190M and $0.08-0.10, beating the $0.07 estimate.

For FY21, revenue is set at $839-853M (consensus: $838.07M) with $755-765M in subscription revenue and EPS of $0.32-0.35 (consensus: $0.28).

