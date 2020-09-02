In order to ensure adequate power supplies during the weekend, the California Independent System Operator orders transmission line operators and power plants to postpone work that would take their assets offline.

Excessive heat is expected to smother the state, with temperatures seen reaching 107 degrees Fahrenheit (42 Celsius) in Los Angeles Saturday and 106 degrees in Sacramento on Sunday.

Potentially relevant tickers include PCG, EIX, SRE.

The heat wave two weeks ago that saw temperatures reach as high as 110 degrees in parts of the state forced grid operators to initiate rolling blackouts that affected millions.