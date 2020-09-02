Shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) sink 17% AH after the Q3 forecast comes up short with $73-75M in revenue and $0.04-0.05 loss per share compared to the $75.55M and $0.05 loss estimates, respectively.

Q2 results beat estimates with revenue up 8% Y/Y to $75M and EPS at $0 instead of the expected $0.07 loss. Subscription revenue increased 15% Y/Y to $58.3M.

“We reported solid results in the second quarter as we continue to help our customers thrive by providing them with the agility, insight and automation needed to navigate an uncertain economic environment. The demand for subscription business models remains strong and we continue to build the foundation for Zuora to lead the market for years to come," says Zuora CEO Tien Tzuo.

Press release.