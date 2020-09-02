Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) shares are down 4.9% AH after a mixed Q3 outlook that sees revenue of $94-95M (consensus: $92.75M) and loss per share of $0.22-0.23 (consensus: $0.13 loss). Calculated billings are expected to be up 25-27% to $104-106M.

The FY21 forecast is better, seeing revenue of $367-373M (consensus: $364.66M) and loss per share of $0.49-0.54 (cosnensus: $0.50 loss).

In Q2, Smarthseet reported 41% Y/Y revenue growth to $91.2M. Subscription revenue increased 43% Y/Y to $83.6M.

Operating cash flow was negative $1.3M with FCF of negative $4.4M.

Customers with ACV of $5K or more grew to 10,049, up 31% Y/Y.

Customers with ACV of $50K ore more increased 78% and ACV of $100K by 92%.

