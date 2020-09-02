Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al-Baker says the company has reached an agreement with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) to delay delivery of new aircraft due to the virus-induced travel slowdown but continues to be in talks with Boeing (NYSE:BA) about deferrals.

"We have the ability to bring forward the deliveries if there is a rebound in air travel," but the company had not reached a deal with Boeing, the CEO said on the Airbus pact today at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit.

Regarding Boeing, the two parties are still in negotiations but "people who will not oblige and stand with us in this difficult time will not see us again," al-Baker said.

Qatar has ordered 27 A350-1000s and 50 A321neos from Airbus, and 60 777X, five 777s and 23 787-9s from Boeing.