Gestion Audem, the family holding company controlling Cogeco (OTC:CGECF) and Cogeco Communications (OTCPK:CGEAF), is rejecting the proposal by Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to buy the two companies.

"Members of the Audet family unanimously reiterated that they are not interested in selling their shares," said Louis Audet, president of Gestion Audem, the family's company.

"The family takes pride in its stewardship role in both companies, offering high-quality services to its customers, enriching the communities in which they operate and creating superior returns for shareholders through sound growth strategies," he says.

Gestion Audem holds 69% of voting rights of Cogeco, which controls 82.9% of voting rights of Cogeco Communications.

Altice USA is aiming to buy Cogeco for C$10.3B with an eye to getting Cogeco's U.S. assets (Atlantic Broadband, America's 9th largest cableco), and selling the Canadian assets to Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI).