United States railroads fell 19.5% to 898,227 carloads in August while intermodal volumes recorded 3% growth through consumer-centric product transports. On combined basis down 5.8% Y/Y.

“For U.S. railroads, August 2020 was the best month in terms of intermodal loadings since October 2018 and the fifth best intermodal month ever,” said AAR Senior Vice President John T. Gray.

Petroleum and petroleum products carload down 14.3% among other commodities like coal and crushed stone recording major decline.

Year-to-date U.S. carload traffic was 7,448,257 carloads (-16% Y/Y) and 8,610,477 intermodal units (-7.7% Y/Y).

For the week ended Aug. 29, 2020, North American rail volume on 12 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 318,124 carloads, down 15.3% Y/Y, and 372,734 intermodal units, up 1.6% compared with same period last year.

