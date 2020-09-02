Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL) scored an all-time high in today's trade after announcing plans to build a new U.S. beverage can plant in Pittston, Pa., closing +3.2% .

Ball also expects to open an aluminum cup plant in Rome, Ga., before the end of this year and a second beverage can plant in Glendale, Ariz., in Q1 2021.

Jefferies analysts say beverage can demand availability remains tight as social distancing pushes drink consumption away from bars and restaurants to toward canned options, and they see the market sold out through 2023 with Ball's announced capacity expansion.

BMO analysts say canmakers are among the most financially "rational and disciplined" companies in its coverage.

Ball shares have climbed in tandem with the broader market over the past six months.