Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) says that after its "Premier Access" run on Disney Plus, Mulan will be available to all Disney Plus subscribers Dec. 4.

That makes the new release essentially a three-month exclusive for those paying the $29.99 Premier Access fee from Sept. 4. The Premier Access fee is in addition to the cost of a Disney Plus subscription ($6.99/month or $69.99/year in the U.S.).

That release date is a new factor in the complicated math that led Disney to set the $29.99 price for the live-action remake, which was set to make an in-theater splash this summer, but for the COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered venues.

The premium price was meant to help recoup lost box-office receipts, so the multimillion-dollar question now is how many Disney Plus families will choose to wait until December to watch the film without the extra cost instead.