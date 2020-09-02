Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is continuing to restart the large crude distillation unit and coker at its 369K bbl/day Beaumont, Tex., refinery, which was completely shut down on Aug. 25 because of the threat from Hurricane Laura.

Exxon is expected to restart the refinery by sometime on Friday, according to Reuters.

The company reportedly began restarting the 110K bbl/day Crude A crude distillation on Monday, and the 240K bbl/day Crude B CDU and 45K bbl/day coker on Tuesday.

The refinery also is said to be restarting the 120K bbl/day gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker and the 80K bbl/day reformer.

In a recent analysis posted on Seeking Alpha, Graham Grieder said he was "bullish on the industry as a whole, bearish on Exxon's balance sheet, and undecided on the technicals."