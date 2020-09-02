Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) has priced its public offering of $125M aggregate principal amount of 4.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030 at 100% of the principal amount of the Notes. Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears till September 15, 2025.

From and including September 15, 2025 to September 15, 2030 interest will accrue at a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate. The Notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes.

Piper Sandler & Co. is acting as sole underwriter.

Net proceeds of ~$123.8M will be used for general corporate and possibly for investments in Northwest Bank as regulatory capital.

Closing date is September 9.