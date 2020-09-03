Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) +66% after-hours, has received approvals from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for all of its “First Day” motions related to its voluntary Chapter 11 petitions filed on August 30, 2020.

An interim approval was granted to access up to $18.1M of the $123.5M in debtor-in-possession financing, consisting of ~$23.5M new money subfacility and a roll-up of ~$100M under existing credit facility, combined with cash generated from operations to be used to support business throughout the sale process.

Among other things, the Court has authorized the Company to continue to pay employee wages and benefits without interruption, honor customer commitments and manage its day-to-day operations in the ordinary course through the court-supervised sale process.

Previously, Shiloh entered into a purchase agreement with Grouper Holdings, a subsidiary of MiddleGround Capital, pursuant to which all of the Company’s assets will be acquired by Grouper for a total consideration of $218M.

To facilitate the court-supervised sale process, MiddleGround is serving as the "stalking horse bidder."

Shiloh intends to pay its suppliers in full for goods and services provided on or after August 30, 2020.