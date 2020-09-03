Asian indices mixed; China services PMI of 54.0 indicates recovery

Japan +1.15% .

China -0.06% . The Caixin China services purchasing managers index (PMI) fell to 54.0 in August from 54.1 in July, but staying above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction.

Firms started to hire more in August after six months of layoffs, indicating some recovery in a labour market.

Higher sales were largely driven by firmer domestic demand, but new export orders fell for the second month in a row.

Hong Kong -0.31% . Gyms and massage parlours are expected to re-open from Friday along with extension in night-time dining hours thereby easing coronavirus curbs as new daily infections drop into the single digits.

Australia +0.79% . Australian Bureau of Statistics trade data for July showed exports declining 4% month-on-month, meanwhile, imports saw a 7% increase in July as compared to the previous month.

Oil prices were higher in the afternoon of Asian trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures above the flatline at $44.44/barrel. U.S. crude futures advanced 0.14% to $41.57/barrel.