Juul Labs (JUUL) is planning another significant round of layoffs after cutting about one-third of its 3,000 workers earlier this year, WSJ reports.

Plagued by regulatory crackdowns and investigations into its marketing practices, the e-cigarette maker may also pull out of Europe and Asia to combat a sharp drop in sales.

Things aren't faring better in the U.S. Juul's market share has fallen to 58% from 75% in November 2018, when it voluntarily halted sales of its sweet and fruity flavors in U.S. retail stores, according to Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog.

In the first quarter of this year, Juul reported a loss of $46M on sales of $394M, weighing on the returns of the startup's biggest investor. Altria (NYSE:MO) took a 35% stake in 2018 at a price that valued Juul at $38B, though that figure has shrunk to $12B.

