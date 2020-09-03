European markets higher; Eurozone services PMI of 50.5 barely expand in August

London +0.71% .

Germany +1.44% .

France +1.66% . France plans to spend €100B ($118B) to pull its economy out of a deep coronavirus-induced slump. The stimulus equates to 4% of GDP.

Sanofi and GSK rose in France and London, respectively on announcement of starting of a clinical trial for a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Travel and leisure stocks led gains across Europe on hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine, while bank stocks bounced back after three straight sessions of losses.

Eurozone service activity barely expanded in August. The IHS Markit eurozone services PMI registered 50.5 in August versus 54.7 in July, slightly above the flash reading of 50.1 and over the 50 mark indicating improving conditions.

U.K. PMIs and euro area retail sales for July are also due later in the day.