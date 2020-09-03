Leading gains across Europe, France's CAC 40 is ahead by 2% as the country unveiled a €100B dose of stimulus to get the economy moving again (GDP contracted 14% following pandemic-induced lockdowns in Q2).

The "France Relaunch" plan will narrow in on boosting supply and encouraging investment, as well as wage subsidies and a €10B tax cut for industry production next year.

It's not the only news boosting European equities this morning. Over in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling bloc backed plans allowing for extraordinary deficit spending in 2021.

Euro Stoxx 50 +1.7% ; DAX +1.6% ; FTSE 100 +0.9%

