Several European nations, including the U.K., France and Italy, have gone ahead with implementing Digital Services Taxes (DST) on Big Tech as negotiations with the U.S. fell apart months ago.

The introduction of such levies is unfair, according to the White House, and discriminates against American firms.

As the new taxes come into force, U.S. tech giants have responded by passing on some of the costs. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has announced it will raise charges for developers on the local App Stores, Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is increasing fees for all ads bought in the U.K. and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is upping costs for third-party sellers by 2%.

"There is nothing to prevent tech companies to do so, even if it doesn't really look good for their images," said Dexter Thillien, a senior industry analyst at Fitch Solutions. "This is not so much a tax issue but a competitive one, because ultimately end-users, whether developers, marketplace sellers or others, will need to use these services, and end up paying the tax."