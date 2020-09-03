Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) will host a conference call on Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m. EDT to discuss updated data from ongoing Phase I dose escalation study of anti-Folate Receptor alpha (FRα) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), STRO-002, in ovarian and endometrial cancer, with a data cut-off date of Aug. 31, 2020.

Additionally, the company will also present STRO-002 data, with an efficacy data cut-off date of August 3, 2020 at the xDigital Annual Global Meeting of the International Gynecologic Cancer Society (IGCS), being held Sept. 10-13, 2020.

Three Sutro executives will also present at World ADC Digital 2020 being held Sept. 15-18, 2020. Dr. Hallam, Chief Scientific Officer will present proof of concept data for a next generation dual conjugated combination immunostimulatory antibody drug conjugate (IADC).

Dr. Molina, Chief Medical Officer will review the efficacy and safety data from the STRO-002 Phase 1 dose escalation study in ovarian cancer.

Dr. Shabbir Anik, Chief Technical Operations Officer, will discuss commercialization of GMP cell-free protein synthesis platform XpressCF and its use in the GMP manufacture of antibody / protein drug conjugates with site-specific conjugation in its XpressCF+ system.