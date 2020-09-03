Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 beats by $0.01 ; GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.01 .

Revenue of $547.5M misses by $1.27M .

Monthly Active Users on Momo application were 111.5M in June 2020, compared to 113.5M in June 2019.

Board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $300M of its shares over the next 12 months.

For Q3, Momo expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.7B and RMB3.8B, representing a decrease of 16.9% to 14.6% year over year.

Shares -6.08% PM.

Press Release