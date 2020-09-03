Futures finally take a breather ahead of jobless claims

Traders look set to pare the robust gains seen on Wall Street this week after a rally that lifted the DJIA above 29,000 for the first time since February. Futures: Dow flat; S&P -0.2% ; Nasdaq -0.6% .

Some signs of profit-taking were already in the air as high-flying names like Apple and Tesla fell 2% and 5.8% , respectively, on Wednesday, though the losses only curb significant YTD gains for each stock.

On the economic calendar, reports today include the latest jobless claims, July's trade balance, revisions to Q2 productivity and labor costs and the ISM's non-manufacturing PMI for August.

In Covid news, the CDC has notified public health officials in all 50 states and five large cities to prepare for distribution of a vaccine that could come in late October or early November.