Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) and New York City Health and Hospitals will provide COVID-19 testing to hundreds of thousands of students across approx. 1600 locations as they return to school in September and over the next several months.

The Company will provide its FDA EUA-approved at-home test, Picture Genetics, a RT-PCR test that provides results within 24-48 hours from the time of specimen collected.

Fulgent’s at-home test was chosen due to its convenient self-administration, which can be used on-site at schools as well as at home.