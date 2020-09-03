iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) has priced upsized 8.5M (from 7.92M) ADSs at $8.50/ADS.

6,88M ADSs are being offered by the company and 1.62M ADSs by Sumitomo Corporation Equity Asia Limited, a selling shareholder.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 15% of the total ADSs sold in the offering.

Mr. Wing Hong Sammy Hsieh and Mr. Jian Tang, two of the company's principal shareholders and co-founders, and Mr. Terence Li, CFO has shown interest in purchasing $1M of ADSs.

Closing date is September 8, 2020.

Previously: iClick Interactive Asia -2.3% on 7.92M ADS offering. (Sept. 2)