Citing the demand for online shopping and services booming amid the pandemic, E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is adding 7,000 more permanent jobs in the U.K. by the end of the year.

Jobs will be created at Amazon warehouses, sorting centers and delivery stations across the United Kingdom as well as its corporate offices.

The extra staff will raise its permanent British workforce to more than 40,000 by the end of 2020.

Amazon will also create more than 20,000 temporary jobs ahead of the Christmas shopping season.

