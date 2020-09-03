DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) announces the opening of a new sportsbook in Manchester, New Hampshire, in partnership with the state lottery and South Side Tavern.

The location is the second retail sportsbook location to open in the state.

Located within South Side Tavern’s sports bar, DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester will feature betting kiosks, wall-to-wall TVs and seating for groups large and small.

"We are proud to reveal DraftKings’ latest collaborative effort with the New Hampshire Lottery - DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester. For the first time in the city, customers will be able to place retail bets on their favorite sports while watching the games in real time," says DraftKings Co-Founder Matt Kalish.

DraftKings is the exclusive sports betting provider of the New Hampshire Lottery,

